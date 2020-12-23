aelf (ELF) Trading 12.9% Lower This Week

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. aelf has a market cap of $53.54 million and $13.12 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.0983 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00050233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00322045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001947 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

