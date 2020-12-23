Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Aegion stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. 878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. Aegion has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $275.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.90 million. Analysts predict that Aegion will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aegion by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Aegion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aegion by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 42,331 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

