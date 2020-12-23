Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.86

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.86 and traded as high as $16.75. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 137,565 shares.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$989.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.86.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$982.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.54%.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

