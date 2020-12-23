AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) Stock Price Up 2%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) rose 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 1,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 49.44% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.