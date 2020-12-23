Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) (CVE:ADZN) Shares Down 4.4%

Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) (CVE:ADZN) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. 19,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 102,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$111.43 million and a P/E ratio of -21.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.03.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property located in Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Adventus Zinc Corporation and changed its name to Adventus Mining Corporation in June 2019.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.