Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) (LON:AVO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.86

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) (LON:AVO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and traded as high as $36.99. Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) shares last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 126,948 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.07. The stock has a market cap of £118.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

