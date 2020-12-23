adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $178.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.16. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 130.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. adidas has a 52 week low of $87.65 and a 52 week high of $182.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the third quarter worth about $151,701,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 4,734.6% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 32.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

