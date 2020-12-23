Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading 9.4% Higher

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s share price traded up 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.04. 1,016,116 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 611,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $330.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $103,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

