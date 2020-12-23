91,684 Shares in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:COCP) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:COCP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Cocrystal Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COCP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 54.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter worth about $2,656,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COCP. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

COCP opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

