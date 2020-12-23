$601.50 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) to post sales of $601.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $570.92 million to $630.86 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $531.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,568 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237,054 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,357 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,600,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,379 shares during the last quarter.

PEAK stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

