$601.50 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) to post sales of $601.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $570.92 million to $630.86 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $531.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.
Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,568 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237,054 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,357 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,600,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,379 shares during the last quarter.
PEAK stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
