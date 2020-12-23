$6.61 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to report $6.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.30 million. Zogenix reported sales of $1.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 239%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $11.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $15.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $106.63 million, with estimates ranging from $91.40 million to $119.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company’s revenue was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.75) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. BidaskClub cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 8,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter valued at about $901,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Zogenix during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix during the third quarter worth approximately $6,073,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 81.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 46,255 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

