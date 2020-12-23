$59.24 Million in Sales Expected for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will post sales of $59.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.07 million. Two Harbors Investment reported sales of $71.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year sales of $253.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.01 million to $253.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $241.52 million, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $242.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Two Harbors Investment.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of TWO opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.