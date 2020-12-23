5,776 Shares in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Providence Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 447,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 16.5% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 383,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,592,000 after acquiring an additional 54,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 278,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter.

The Providence Service stock opened at $139.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,328.95 and a beta of 0.84. The Providence Service Co. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $147.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRSC. TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Providence Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

