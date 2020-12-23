5,415 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 182.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 309.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.04.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

