$54.94 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce $54.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.86 million and the highest is $56.56 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $60.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $215.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.98 million to $216.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $237.22 million, with estimates ranging from $227.86 million to $251.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

