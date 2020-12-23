$50.47 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report sales of $50.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.23 million and the lowest is $45.50 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $32.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $194.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.65 million to $211.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $311.40 million, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $363.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million.

Several brokerages have commented on LSPD. TD Securities increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

LSPD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.27. 19,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,462. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $68.05. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a PE ratio of -82.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

