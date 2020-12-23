$44.11 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to report sales of $44.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.10 million and the lowest is $43.00 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $39.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $171.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.50 million to $173.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $168.51 million, with estimates ranging from $162.20 million to $175.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $43.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.42 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFB shares. BidaskClub downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $532.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.71 and a beta of 1.37.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

