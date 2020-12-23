36,985 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,985 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.81. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

