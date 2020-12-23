358 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 358 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,218,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,191,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,340,000 after buying an additional 84,608 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIO opened at $583.48 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $648.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $576.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.72.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,911.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

