34,700 Shares in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Monroe Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCC opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $172.35 million, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.47. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

