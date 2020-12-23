25,444 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,502,000 after purchasing an additional 701,414 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,995,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after buying an additional 835,993 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after buying an additional 2,484,541 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,926,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,330,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 133,596 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

