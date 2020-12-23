$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will announce $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year sales of $9.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.67 billion to $9.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cfra raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of X. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 2.4% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 87,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in United States Steel by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 24.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

