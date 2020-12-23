15,400 Shares in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter worth $168,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,717,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

