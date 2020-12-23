14,718 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,718 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 298,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 355,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Banco Sabadell raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.