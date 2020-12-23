$121.37 Million in Sales Expected for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report $121.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NIC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.16 million and the highest is $122.86 million. NIC posted sales of $87.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year sales of $440.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.46 million to $442.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $441.33 million, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $452.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGOV. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of EGOV opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.26. NIC has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in NIC in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NIC in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NIC by 575.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in NIC by 12.7% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

