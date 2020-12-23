115,704 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 115,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

HL stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.0037 dividend. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

