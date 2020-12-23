1,072 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.30.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $348.00 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

