$103.00 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post $103.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $100.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $403.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $403.90 million to $404.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $436.82 million, with estimates ranging from $431.50 million to $445.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $216,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $28,916.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,566 shares of company stock worth $333,582 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

