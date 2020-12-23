$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to post sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rowe lifted their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.53.

FMC stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,371. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

