$0.76 EPS Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. Kforce has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $920.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $207,113.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,057.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,558 shares of company stock valued at $402,032. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 386,409 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,943,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kforce by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 94,994 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

