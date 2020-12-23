$0.53 EPS Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.63. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

TXRH stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $84.27.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,173.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $6,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,113,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

