$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.47. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 191,844 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,398,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

