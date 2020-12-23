$0.49 EPS Expected for BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.45. BioTelemetry reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioTelemetry.
BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $72.03 on Friday. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.26, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioTelemetry
BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.
