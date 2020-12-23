$0.49 EPS Expected for BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. BioTelemetry posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.26, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

