-$0.08 EPS Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VXRT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of VXRT opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $781.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth $8,031,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 131,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 480,760 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth $3,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

