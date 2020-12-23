$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.23. Antero Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

AR opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 4.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 325.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $38,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

