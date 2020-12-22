Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ZNGA has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners started coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,900 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $488,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,659 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zynga by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,879,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

