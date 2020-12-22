Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) vs. Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Critical Contrast

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Oportun Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $71.79 billion 0.85 $4.15 billion $2.75 14.87 Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.89 $61.60 million $1.12 17.24

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. Zurich Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oportun Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial -2.29% -3.56% -0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zurich Insurance Group and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 0 2 6 1 2.89 Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $20.13, suggesting a potential upside of 4.22%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group beats Oportun Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, management or professional liability, credit risk, political risk, marine, automotive, and cyber risk insurance products. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as provides non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers' exchanges. It serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The company sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

