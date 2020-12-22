ZOM Market Cap Tops $291,265.49 (ZOM)

ZOM (CURRENCY:ZOM) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. ZOM has a total market cap of $291,265.49 and $1,762.00 worth of ZOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZOM has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One ZOM token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00143054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00732934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00168811 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00374175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00070912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00107127 BTC.

ZOM Profile

ZOM’s total supply is 52,328,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,368,339 tokens. ZOM’s official website is www.yazom.com

Buying and Selling ZOM

ZOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

