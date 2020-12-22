Zetacoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,660.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $129,065.46 and $6,660.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,309.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.13 or 0.01339086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00074458 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00277990 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001957 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000476 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,055,274 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

