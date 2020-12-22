ZCore Price Reaches $0.0628 on Major Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $524,220.89 and $9,773.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $50.98 and $24.43.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,345,669 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $13.77, $33.94, $24.68, $10.39, $5.60, $32.15, $20.33, $18.94, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.