Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) to “Strong-Buy”

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cantel Medical Corporation is a global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers, which improve outcomes and help save lives. Through an expansive portfolio of endoscopy, water purification and filtration, and healthcare disposables, Cantel Medical provides high-quality infection prevention solutions and unsurpassed service, touching millions of patients each year around the world. Cantel Medical is a leading provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. Cantel Medical specializing in the Endoscopy procedure disposables includes single-use valves and irrigation tubing. Medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies are used to disinfect high-level endoscopes. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

CMD stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 377,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. Cantel Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cantel Medical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Cantel Medical by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cantel Medical by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

