Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. CLSA began coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.70.

AOUT opened at $17.57 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $30.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.71.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. Equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,734.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

