Zacks Investment Research Lowers Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.07. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.27). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $224,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $672,000.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

