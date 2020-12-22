Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $185.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.16. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.45% and a negative return on equity of 147.33%. On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.