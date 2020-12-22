Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform market weight rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NESR opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $829.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $218.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.32 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 72.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

