Zacks: Brokerages Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.95 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $19.13 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $29,536.00. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

