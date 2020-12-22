Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. First Interstate BancSystem reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of FIBK opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $72,081.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $168,375.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,788,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.8% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 118,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

