Zacks: Brokerages Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Editas Medicine reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($2.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,770. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Editas Medicine by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDIT stock opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

