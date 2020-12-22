Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 52.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.41. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $31.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

